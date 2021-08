ব্র্যাড পিটের সঙ্গে বিচ্ছেদের গল্প নিয়ে আসছে অ্যানিস্টনের আত্মজীবনী

CANNES, France: US actor Brad Pitt and his wife Jennifer Aniston arrive for the official projection of US director Wolfgang Petersen's film "Troy" , 13 May 2004, at the 57th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera town. Hollywood took over the French Riviera today as Brad Pitt and his co-stars of the epic movie arrived to present their 175 million dollar (147 million euro)-plus swords-and-sandals feature, being shown out of competition, in the blaze of Cannes publicity. AFP PHOTO/FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)