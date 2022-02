ব্যাংককে দূতাবাসে নারীদের টয়লেটে গোপন ক্যামেরা!

A view shows a bathroom inside a container furnished as a housing module, set up in a quarantine area in the vicinity of the airport of Florence on March 20, 2020, during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. - Italy on March 19 overtook China's coronavirus death total and braced for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War II. (Photo by Carlo BRESSAN / AFP)