মার্কিন জোটের বিরুদ্ধে ইয়েমেনিদের পাল্টা হামলা

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea today (10/01/2023). Overnight, HMS Diamond along with US warships successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian backed Houthis in the Red Sea. Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, HMS Diamond destroyed multiple attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area with no injuries or damaged sustained to HMS Diamond or her crew. (Photo by UK Ministry of Defence via Sipa USA) No Use Germany.