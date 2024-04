মোজাম্বিকে কলেরা থেকে বাঁচতে গিয়ে নৌকা ডুবে ৯০ জনের মৃত্যু

A Rwandan policeman (R) and a Rwandan soldier guard The Total Mozambique LNG Project in Afungi in the Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on September 29, 2022. - Forces from Rwanda and other African countries, deployed in July 2021 after years of jihadist attacks, have helped Mozambique retake control of much of the province. The militants had raided Quionga last year, burning down the local government office and setting up shop in the village. They were using it as a base to carry out attacks on both sides of the nearby Tanzanian border. (Photo by Camille LAFFONT / AFP)