পাকিস্তান ওসামা বিন লাদেনকে লুকিয়ে রেখেছিল: ওবামা

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the opening of the Bits & Pretzels meetup on September 29, 2019 in Munich, Germany. The annual event brings together founders and startups from across the globe for three days of networking, talks and inspiration. during the "Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival" at ICM Munich on September 29, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Bits & Pretzels is an application-only, three-day festival that connects 5,000 founders, investors, startup enthusiasts,taking place from September 29 to October 1, 2019. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images) A Promised Land Jacket Image - Photo Credit Pari Dukovic