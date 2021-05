এক ‘ব্যর্থ রাষ্ট্রে’ পরিণত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার!

Anti-coup protestors run from teargas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets again on Wednesday to protest last month’s seizure of power by the military, as dispute over who is recognized as Myanmar’s ambassador, the representative of the generals who carried out the Feb. 1 coup or of the ousted democratically elected government is under discussion and could end up in the General Assembly, where all 193 U.N. members have seats. (AP Photo)