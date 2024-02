ইয়েমেনের সশস্ত্র গোষ্ঠী হুথিদের ১৮ লক্ষ্যবস্তুতে ব্রিটিশ-মার্কিন হামলা

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. The U.S. and Britain have struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes on Saturday, Feb. 24, answer a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The U.S. fighter jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which is currently in the Red Sea. (Kaitlin Watt/U.S. Navy via AP)